Lawrence E. Golub Acquires 5,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,550.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $76,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 309,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GBDC. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 68.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 20,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 40.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 236,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 68,122 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 318,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $798,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

