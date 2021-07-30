Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of LTRN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 62,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,770. The firm has a market cap of $144.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48. Lantern Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research note on Friday.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

