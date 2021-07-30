Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.

LSTR stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $119.51 and a 12 month high of $182.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.40.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.62.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.