Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $27.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 17.40%.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

