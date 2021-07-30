Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Short Interest Update

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Land Securities Group stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.06. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LDSCY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

