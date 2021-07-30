Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $990.63 Million

Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will announce sales of $990.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the lowest is $978.00 million. Lamb Weston reported sales of $871.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $4.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on LW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

NYSE LW traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.67. 6,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,046. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.32. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,860,000 after purchasing an additional 165,060 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

