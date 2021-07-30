Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $660.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LRCX. raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $697.00.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX traded up $7.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $626.95. The stock had a trading volume of 32,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,188. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $631.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $89.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $292.28 and a 1-year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.