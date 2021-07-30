KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.26% of KVH Industries worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,306,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,571,000 after purchasing an additional 63,328 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 2,998.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 77,378 shares in the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 19,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $270,968.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,453.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 5,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $82,160.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,428,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,952 shares of company stock valued at $500,918. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KVHI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on KVH Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ KVHI opened at $11.73 on Friday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $220.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. Research analysts forecast that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

