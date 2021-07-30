KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €55.80 ($65.65) and last traded at €55.80 ($65.65). 2,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 8,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at €56.00 ($65.88).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €54.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of -29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services.

