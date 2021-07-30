KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,349,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,316,183 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.29% of KT worth $78,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of KT in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in KT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in KT in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KT during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KT in the first quarter valued at $129,000. 24.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KT opened at $14.70 on Friday. KT Co. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86.

KT (NYSE:KT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

