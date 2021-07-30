Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DNUT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $16.71 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Krispy Kreme presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 20.65.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

DNUT stock opened at 16.51 on Monday. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of 15.50 and a twelve month high of 21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In other news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 5,882,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 94,235,295.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet bought 294,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 4,711,770.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.