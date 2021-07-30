KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on KP Tissue from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on KP Tissue from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on KP Tissue from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on KP Tissue from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

KPTSF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.36. 501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57. KP Tissue has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $9.67.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

