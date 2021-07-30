Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 97,161 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,076,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,267,000 after acquiring an additional 866,671 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,976,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,895,000 after acquiring an additional 100,314 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,834,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,450,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,873,000 after acquiring an additional 653,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 10.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,237,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,149,000 after acquiring an additional 613,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $967.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 3.78. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.95.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Johnson Rice upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

In related news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

