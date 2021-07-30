Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KEP. Nomura downgraded Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. downgraded Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup downgraded Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Korea Electric Power from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $10.93 on Thursday. Korea Electric Power has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Korea Electric Power will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 9.0% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,641,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 135,538 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,439,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,666,000 after purchasing an additional 73,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 249.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 939,997 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 47.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,783 shares during the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

