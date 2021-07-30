Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PHIA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €50.97 ($59.96).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

