Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KKPNY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke KPN presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Koninklijke KPN stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Koninklijke KPN has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $3.57.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

