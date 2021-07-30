Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN) were down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 124,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 68,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 3.56.

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies in the United States. Its technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a molecular signature. The company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into various wearable, mobile, or bench-top form factors.

