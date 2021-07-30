Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN) were down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 124,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 68,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 3.56.

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN)

Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies in the United States. Its technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a molecular signature. The company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into various wearable, mobile, or bench-top form factors.

