KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Shares Gap Down to $20.13

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.13, but opened at $19.40. KNOT Offshore Partners shares last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 300 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $611.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.49.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.22. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $71.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 104.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNOP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 18,861 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 166.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 61,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 292.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 18, 2021, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

