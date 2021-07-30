KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Repurchase $2.00 billion in Outstanding Shares

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. upped their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.81.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $319.43. 1,089,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,706. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.66. KLA has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. Equities analysts forecast that KLA will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

