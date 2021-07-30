KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given New $403.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $380.00 to $403.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s previous close.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. raised their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.76.

KLA stock traded up $32.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $352.37. The stock had a trading volume of 19,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,706. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. KLA has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.66.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. Research analysts predict that KLA will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,334. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of KLA by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

