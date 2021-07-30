Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

KIGRY stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.87. 7,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,758. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.41. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Kion Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

