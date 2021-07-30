Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €113.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €88.17 ($103.73).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €91.02 ($107.08) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €89.51.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.