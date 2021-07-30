Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform”

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KGC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

Shares of NYSE KGC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 404,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,932,156. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,055 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 27,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 28,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

