Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 491 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 117,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 12,490 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 140,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT opened at $95.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

