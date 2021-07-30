Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $776,000 in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 85,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,609,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,891,000 after buying an additional 5,137,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,278,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,406 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,886,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,285 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at $15,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $9.70 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%. Analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.21.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

