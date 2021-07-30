Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.11 Million in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RILY opened at $66.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.70. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $600.16 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 113.15% and a net margin of 37.15%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 13,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.31 per share, for a total transaction of $882,983.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Weitzman sold 10,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $810,465.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,055.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 38,316 shares of company stock worth $2,567,784 in the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

