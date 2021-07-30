Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 95.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,909 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SE opened at $285.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.00. The firm has a market cap of $145.91 billion, a PE ratio of -79.39 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $118.08 and a 1 year high of $300.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company’s revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. New Street Research started coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.42.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

