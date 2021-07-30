Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,374 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.9% in the first quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Pinterest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $72.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.31. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 54,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $4,149,089.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,089.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 64,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $4,557,131.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,084,383 shares of company stock worth $75,945,857 in the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.