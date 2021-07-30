Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%.

Shares of NYSE KRC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.96. 398,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,878. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRC. Mizuho began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.27.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

