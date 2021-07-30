Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Hits New 1-Year High at $161.06

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $161.06 and last traded at $160.60, with a volume of 6781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.84.

Several research firms have commented on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.90.

The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.28.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

