KeyCorp Raises SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target to $18.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SITC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.53.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $16.04 on Friday. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -802.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. Analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $345,793.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $142,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,949.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,641. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SITE Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $137,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.