KeyCorp Comments on Electronic Arts Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now anticipates that the game software company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.41.

Shares of EA opened at $143.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.81. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $10,052,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,837 shares of company stock valued at $18,243,474. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,597,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 87.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,941 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 176.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $233,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,220,914,000 after buying an additional 799,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 186.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 909,165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,074,000 after buying an additional 592,196 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

