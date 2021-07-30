KeyCorp Comments on Avery Dennison Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avery Dennison in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.13. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s FY2021 earnings at $9.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

AVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.45.

AVY opened at $209.70 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $111.80 and a fifty-two week high of $226.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.25.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

