KeyCorp Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zoom Video Communications in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.71.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $386.02 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $588.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.67. The firm has a market cap of $113.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.11, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of -1.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total transaction of $4,904,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 242,481 shares of company stock worth $86,647,160. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

