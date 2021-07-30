KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $8.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.44. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

PKG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

Shares of PKG opened at $140.22 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

