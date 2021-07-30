Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PPRUY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HSBC cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kering has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $90.35 on Wednesday. Kering has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $92.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.86.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

