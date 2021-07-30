Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €793.00 by UBS Group

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €793.00 ($932.94) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KER. Berenberg Bank set a €880.00 ($1,035.29) target price on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on Kering in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €811.09 ($954.22).

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €760.10 ($894.24) on Wednesday. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($491.06). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €740.09.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.