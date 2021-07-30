Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €815.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €815.00 ($958.82) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on Kering in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price target on Kering in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) price target on Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on Kering in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) price target on Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €811.09 ($954.22).

Shares of KER opened at €760.10 ($894.24) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €740.09. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

