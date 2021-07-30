KB Financial Partners LLC Takes $173,000 Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Toro by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,422,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,411,000 after buying an additional 1,884,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Toro by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,148,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,579,000 after buying an additional 498,977 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of The Toro by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,337,000 after buying an additional 213,444 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TTC opened at $112.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTC. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

