KB Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Redfin by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 62.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RDFN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $59.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.48. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,477.25 and a beta of 1.88. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $298,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,216.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $938,420.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 139,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,363,755.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,183 shares of company stock worth $11,407,144. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

