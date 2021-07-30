KB Financial Partners LLC Makes New $197,000 Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 754 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,015 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $360,803,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after purchasing an additional 612,811 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 838,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,052,000 after purchasing an additional 535,879 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEEV opened at $327.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 131.47, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $335.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.39.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $600,738.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,466.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,425 shares of company stock worth $5,469,494. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

