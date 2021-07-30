KB Financial Partners LLC Makes New $183,000 Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,319,000 after purchasing an additional 840,666 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,382,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,186,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,426,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,062,000 after buying an additional 53,419 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,563,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after buying an additional 40,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,373,000 after buying an additional 98,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.91. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $56.22.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

