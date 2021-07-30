KB Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Align Technology by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $674.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $610.51. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.83 and a 1-year high of $682.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,896 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,757. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.