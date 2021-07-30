Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%. On average, analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $8.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

In related news, Director Garen G. Bohlin bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jatin Shah purchased 23,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

