Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $254.07.
KSU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth about $1,823,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 94.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 316.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 24,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.
Kansas City Southern Company Profile
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.