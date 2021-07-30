Kahoot! ASA’s (KHOTF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Kahoot! ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS KHOTF opened at $4.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57. Kahoot! ASA has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $16.34.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Kahoot! ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kahoot! ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.