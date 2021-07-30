Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Trading Up 0.4%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.47. Approximately 342,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 271% from the average daily volume of 92,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TKAYY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

