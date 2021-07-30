Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Short Interest Down 49.9% in July

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, a drop of 49.9% from the June 30th total of 11,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

GRUB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $17.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,380,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,142. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $19.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.29.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Just Eat Takeaway.com will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRUB shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

In other Just Eat Takeaway.com news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $408,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,041.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,975 shares of company stock worth $1,134,038.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,122,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 119.9% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 789,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,353,000 after buying an additional 430,337 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 16.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,258,000 after buying an additional 45,773 shares during the period.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

