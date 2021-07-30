Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GRUB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research dropped their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.21.

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $17.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.29. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $19.11.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Just Eat Takeaway.com will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,025.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,038 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,591,000 after buying an additional 198,096 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 8.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,367,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,075,000 after purchasing an additional 194,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 56.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,623,000 after acquiring an additional 803,847 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7.5% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,892,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,578,000 after acquiring an additional 132,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 15.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,272,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,349,000 after acquiring an additional 165,958 shares in the last quarter.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

