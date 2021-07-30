Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) COO Sells $44,316.36 in Stock

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) COO Ryan T. Allison sold 15,884 shares of Jupiter Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $44,316.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ JUPW opened at $2.05 on Friday. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,433,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

